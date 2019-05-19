MISSOULA — Laura Irene Alvarez, 61, of Missoula, passed away on Sunday, May 12, 2019; surrounded by loved ones in her home, following her battle with cancer.
Born Aug. 9, 1957, in Missoula to George and Lois Hedgers; Laura grew up between Missoula and Ravalli Counties. A second generation Montanan, she spent her youth — in part — on the family ranch established by her grandparents in Clinton. During her high school years in Victor, she was a member of the school band under the tutelage of her favorite teacher, the venerable Mel Gaudin. She would eventually go on to become a third-generation UM graduate, earning a bachelor's degree in costume design.
While Laura lived most of her years in Montana, she pursued her costuming career after moving to the Southwest; settling and raising her children in Los Angeles. As a successful working member of the IATSE Labor Union, her personal accomplishments in the film and television costume industry are legion.
After returning to Montana, Laura would go on to become a professor of costuming at the University of Montana’s Drama Deptartment, retiring in 2015. She also served during this time in the MEA/MFT Union leadership, while simultaneously earning her master’s degree in arts and education.
Her professional talents carried into her hobbies, as she enjoyed textile design and embroidery in particular — a passion she shared with her beloved surviving sister, Ruth Hedgers, in retirement.
Preceded in death by her mother Lois; Laura is survived also by her grandchildren Vida and Jett Avina of Los Angeles; daughter Trisha Avina and son Sa’id Waliyudeen of Missoula; and uncle Rex Flansburg of Clinton.
Memorial services will be held at the Garden City Funeral Home at 1705 W. Broadway, Missoula, on Wednesday, May 22, at 3 p.m. Burial will be conducted in private by immediate family.