MISSOULA — Laura Johnson, 96, of Missoula, passed away on Jan. 20, 2020 at The Auberge Assisted Living in Missoula.
She was born on April 29, 1923 near Marsh into a close-knit farming family. Her parents were John and Christine Mittelstaedt. After she graduated from high school in Terry in 1942, she moved to Seattle and worked as a stenographer in the engineering department of Boeing Aircraft. One year later, she returned to sunny Big Sky Country in Glendive wanting to leave the clouds, rain, smog and traffic behind.
Upon returning to her home state of Montana, she worked as a department manager at the JC Penney store, and later worked as a waitress at the Northern Pacific Railroad lunch room. This is where she had the opportunity to meet her future husband, Mel Johnson, who was employed as a train dispatcher on the railroad. Indeed, a blessing!
You have free articles remaining.
Mel and Laura married Nov. 5, 1944 and resided in Glendive where they were blessed with three daughters: Judy, Bonnie, Debbie and two sons: Jim and Rollie. Laura was a dedicated homemaker who loved to bake, cook, garden, can food from the garden, as well as sew most of her children's and her own clothing. Spending time with her family and doing things for them were a joy for her. She was actively involved in the Lutheran Church and volunteered for many projects involving young people.
They moved to Missoula in 1974 where Mel continued his career with the railroad. Laura enjoyed golfing, hiking, cross-country skiing, dancing, playing cards and just enjoying the many wonderful friends that she and Mel had. Family camping, fishing, boating and picnicking were also treasured by her. She became an accomplished oil painter and taught many others to paint. Laura and Mel spent 20 winters in Arizona, making many wonderful friends.
Laura is survived by her husband, Mel Johnson, age 98, and four of her children: Jim Johnson of Missoula, Bonnie Reishus of Noxon, Rol Johnson of Trout Creek and Debbie Hersman of Libby, 12 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Judy Jackson.
Memorial services will be held at Saint Paul Lutheran Church in Missoula on Saturday, Feb. 8 at noon.