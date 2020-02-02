MISSOULA — Laura Johnson, 96, of Missoula, passed away on Jan. 20, 2020 at The Auberge Assisted Living in Missoula.

She was born on April 29, 1923 near Marsh into a close-knit farming family. Her parents were John and Christine Mittelstaedt. After she graduated from high school in Terry in 1942, she moved to Seattle and worked as a stenographer in the engineering department of Boeing Aircraft. One year later, she returned to sunny Big Sky Country in Glendive wanting to leave the clouds, rain, smog and traffic behind.

Upon returning to her home state of Montana, she worked as a department manager at the JC Penney store, and later worked as a waitress at the Northern Pacific Railroad lunch room. This is where she had the opportunity to meet her future husband, Mel Johnson, who was employed as a train dispatcher on the railroad. Indeed, a blessing!

