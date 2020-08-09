Laura Lee Hassler Fellin

She was born in Honolulu, Hawaii in 1967 where her Dad was in the Navy, and lived there for eight years, until the family moved to South Carolina. She was schooled in South Carolina and Virginia, and graduated from high school in Norfolk, Virginia. Laura attended East Carolina University and Virginia Tech after high school and worked for a while in the Washington D. C. area. The intensity of life in the big city was not for her, so she headed to Montana, a place she had experienced before while visiting her aunt and uncle, and she settled in Missoula. Her love of animals led her to working at Alpine Veterinary Clinic while completing a bachelor’s degree in psychology at the University of Montana, where she graduated in 1996.