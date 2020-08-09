MISSOULA — Laura Lee Hassler Fellin competed her earthly journey on Aug. 1, 2020 after a 3-year battle with Stage 4 colon cancer, and began life eternal with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
She was born in Honolulu, Hawaii in 1967 where her Dad was in the Navy, and lived there for eight years, until the family moved to South Carolina. She was schooled in South Carolina and Virginia, and graduated from high school in Norfolk, Virginia. Laura attended East Carolina University and Virginia Tech after high school and worked for a while in the Washington D. C. area. The intensity of life in the big city was not for her, so she headed to Montana, a place she had experienced before while visiting her aunt and uncle, and she settled in Missoula. Her love of animals led her to working at Alpine Veterinary Clinic while completing a bachelor’s degree in psychology at the University of Montana, where she graduated in 1996.
Laura began a long professional career at the University of Montana in 1998 when she became a program coordinator at Montana Campus Compact, helping to launch the VISTA national service program. This program is still serving communities across Montana today. Laura began working with the Office for Civic Engagement in 2000, managing an AmeriCorps program, and in 2003, Laura helped to build the nonprofit studies programs at UM. She continued her work in service programs, administration, and finance in UM’s Experiential Learning and Career Success, most recently, until her passing. Laura cared deeply about campus and community engagement, and student success. The legacy of her work at UM will continue well into the future through the programs she helped to develop and support.
In 2000, Laura met her husband Marco in Missoula, marrying in 2002, with twin boys Colter and Quinn coming into their life in 2007. Laura loved life and was always happiest when with her family and friends while shopping, watching movies, skiing, floating down a river, spending time at their cabin, relaxing at the Outer Banks, North Carolina, and sharing stories. Laura was gifted in making lasting friends, and that is one thing about her we will long remember.
Laura leaves behind her loving husband, Marco and their sons, Colter and Quinn Fellin, sisters, Cathy Duval (Ed) of Charlottesville, Virginia, Amy McElreath (Tim), of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, her parents Tom and Ellen Hassler of Williamsburg, Virginia, her parents-in-law Dave and Pina Fellin of Missoula, sisters-in-law Teresa Hilton (Roger) of Frenchtown, Carmina Johnson (Wes),of Hansville, Washington, aunts and uncles Holly and Wayne Chapman of Missoula, Mary and William McConnell of Memphis, Tennessee, and many cousins, nieces and nephews, and so many friends, all who loved her and will miss her greatly. Laura loved her pets dearly, and her new dog, Shep, gave her a kiss the day she began hospice. The cremated remains of her beloved pets, Timber, Bear, and Louie, Wheatzie, and Sage will rest close to hers as she requested.
Hers was a life well lived, and we find comfort knowing Laura is with Jesus. We all love you so much, Laura.
A Memorial Service will be held for Laura on August 15 at St. Francis Xavier Church at 10:30 a.m. and will be limited to 50 family members and family friends due to Covid limitations. The service will be live streamed at gardencityfh.com/memorials/laura-fellin/4292031/obituary.php.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made payable to either: 1) The University of Montana Foundation and noted for a gift in memory of Laura Fellin for Student Success, with checks mailed to, The UM Foundation, PO Box 7159, Missoula, 59807-7159, or friends may give online at SupportUM.org and designate the gift in memory of Laura Fellin in comments, or 2) Team Up Montana (Providence Health Foundation for Cancer Patients), 502 W. Spruce Street, Missoula, 59802, in memory of Laura.
