MISSOULA — Laura Mae (Mason) Slominski, 86, died peacefully the morning of Feb. 15 at home in the presence of her family.
Laura is survived by her children, Michael (Jan) Slominski, Lisa (Roger) Campbell and Shelley Slominski; six grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband Stanley Slominski.
Laura was born on Nov. 25, 1932, in Missoula to Ervin and Alta (McFarland) Mason. She graduated from Missoula County High School in 1950 and married her high school sweetheart in September 1951. They resided in San Diego and Turah where they raised their three children, eventually moving to and establishing Moon River Arabian Ranch in 1969. There they built their home and ranched for the remainder of their days. She lived and died on the land which her grandparents settled in the late 1800s. Her children remember her as a kind mother who encouraged them with wisdom and compassion.
Laura maintained prestigious bloodlines of her beloved Arabians, entering them in local competitions and selling them world-wide. Growing up on horseback, she continued to enjoy mountain rides even into her later years. She was a witty individual who loved equally wildflowers and all animals. When she wasn't tending the animals of the ranch, Laura could be found among their many gardens or scouring the Montana landscape for rare rocks and minerals. Anyone who knew her will miss her fun-loving demeanor and joyful outlook on life. Her relatives and friends will remember her through her imaginative storytelling and descriptive letters.
Laura requested there be no memorial service, but that she spend eternity in the mountains of her home. Her ashes will be interred there at a later date. The family requests their privacy, but if you would like to remember her please plant and care for her favorite flower, a yellow rose, in your garden. To leave condolences please go to GardenCityFH.com.