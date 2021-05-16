Laura Mae Nash

A celebration of Laura Mae Nash's life will be held at the Alberton Community Church on May 22 at 1:00 pm.

Laura was born to Glenna and Charles Bridwell on August 22, 1946, in Superior, Nebraska. She joined her older sister Muriel Mead (Alberton) and was followed by her sister Sherry Shortell (Columbia Falls), her brother Raymon Bridwell (Columbia Falls), her sister Glenda Garrison (Missoula), and her half-sister Gwen Pederson (Missoula).

Laura went to high school in Alberton and married Herbert Hal Nash from Nine Mile on December 5, 1964. They had two children, Dean and Debra, and two grandchildren, LeAnna and Tyler.

Laura was a kind and funny person. She had a wonderful sense of humor and a soft spot for senior citizens, children, and animals (especially cats).

Laura was an avid reader and loved family gatherings, family camping, playing golf, long walks, long drives, and meeting new people. Laura loved the beauty and freedom that eagles represented when flying high above the earth.

Laura worked in the banking industry from the mid-70s to the early 2000s. She also worked as a special reading helpernstructor in the Coeur d'Alene School District.