Laura's journey to Heaven is complete, and angels sing with joy. Adorned with her crown, she sprinkles glitter among those left behind. Born in Spokane, WA, she followed her dream to Montana with her children. In Montana, Laura's life flourished, centered on her kids and unwavering faith. She found her soulmate, Bud Degele, and they built a life brimming with love and joy. Laura's radiant personality made her a social Ladybug. Her circle of friends grew, leaving a profound impact on all she met. The outpouring of love during her journey testifies to her presence. At Heaven's gate, Laura reunites with her father, James Martin Sr., grandparents, and others who prepared the way. She leaves her loving husband, Bud Degele, mom Susan Martin, and children: Curtis (Tabitha) Mackey, Chelsea (David) Kadron, Joseph (Kristina) Degele, and Deserie (Shawn) Ives, and thirteen grandchildren. Services will be: August 19, 2023, 2:00 P.M. Outdoorsman Church 12208 Pulp Mill Rd Missoula MT 59808 Reception and Potluck to follow.