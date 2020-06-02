× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

THOMPSON FALLS — Laurie Jean Pritzkau, 66, passed away on May 5, 2020 following a heroic battle with cancer in Thompson Falls. She was surrounded by her loving children, close family and friends.

We will all miss her smile, laughter, and wonderful sense of humor that will live on in our memories.

Laurie was born the eighth of nine children to Ronald (Red) and Henrietta (Toots) Pritzkau on April 12, 1954 in Hot Springs. She spent her early years in the Thompson Falls area, later relocating with her parents and two of her sisters to Seattle. She graduated from Foster HS in Seattle in 1973.

She returned to Thompson Falls around 1976 where she lived life to the fullest while developing her love for gardening and culinary pursuits. In 1978 she was blessed with the birth of a daughter Lynde, who was by her side when she passed. She later married Roger Hilton with whom she had two wonderful children, Tyler in 1984, and a daughter Samantha in 1988.

Laurie lived in Missoula during the 1990s primarily working in the restaurant industry. She owned two restaurants and helped manage others.