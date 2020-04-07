× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RONAN – Laurie L. Lindon, age 78, passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020, at Polson Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was born at St. Patrick Hospital on January 19, 1942, in Missoula, to Robert and Ruth (Cromwell) Miller.

She was raised in the Orchard Homes area. She attended schools in Missoula and graduated from Missoula County High School in 1960. She was very proud of the fact that Laurie Drive, off of Grove Street in Missoula, was named after her.

She married Thomas Harding in 1960. They welcomed three children, Lloyd, Sue and Tom. Laurie was widowed in 1966. She married Douglas Lindon in 1967 and they welcomed a daughter Tamara.

They attended First Christian Church in Missoula. She also owned Laurielu’s Ceramic Shop for many years in Missoula. She loved quilting as well and was a homemaker.

She and Doug moved to Ronan in 2001 and they attended Pablo Christian Church and Polson Community Church.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Thomas Harding; her parents, Robert Miller and Ruth Miller Pulliam; brother, Robert and sister-in-law, Jan Miller.