TEMPE — Laurus W. Lehwalder passed away in Tempe, Arizona, on June 5, 2018. He was born the tenth child of Arthur and Florence Lehwalder on April 23, 1930, in Butte. He practiced ophthalmology in Missoula from 1969 until his retirement.
Laurus is survived by: his spouse, Marilyn, of Tempe; his children, Laurie (Dennis) Higgins of Richland, Washington, Melanie (Mike) Postich of Sagle, Idaho, and David (Carol Hausauer) of East Missoula; by grandchildren Derek (Jenna) Higgins, William (Elizabeth) Higgins, and Sydney Higgins; by three great-grandchildren, Finleigh Higgins, Dylan Higgins and Hayes Higgins; and by numerous nieces and nephews. Laurus was preceded in death by his parents and all nine of his siblings, who have welcomed him home.
A private Celebration of Life will be held in September in Arizona.