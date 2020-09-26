× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HAMILTON — LaVonne J. Beers, 86, passed away on Sept. 9, 2020 at her home in Hamilton.

LaVonne JoAnn Van Ryswyk Beers was born on May 8, 1934 in Albert Lea, Minnesota. She was the 11th and last child of Peter and Clara Van Ryswyk. She grew up on the farm taking care of chickens and riding the plow horses in from the fields. After graduating high school in Albert Lea in 1951, she married Lester Beers on July 20, 1951 in Austin, Minnesota. To this union three daughters were born: Teresa, Doreen and Julie. The family moved frequently as Lester’s jobs with the railroads slowly phased out. In 1970 a trip to Montana started their next adventure. By 1976 they had built their log home in the Bitterroot and never left.

LaVonne loved her Dutch heritage, flowers and music. She was a gifted pianist who never learned to read music but could play any song after practice. Her family was her delight and her favorite job was that of grandma. No grandchild left without a cookie, a hug and an “I love you”. They all loved their Grammy and were each her favorite.