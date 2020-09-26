HAMILTON — LaVonne J. Beers, 86, passed away on Sept. 9, 2020 at her home in Hamilton.
LaVonne JoAnn Van Ryswyk Beers was born on May 8, 1934 in Albert Lea, Minnesota. She was the 11th and last child of Peter and Clara Van Ryswyk. She grew up on the farm taking care of chickens and riding the plow horses in from the fields. After graduating high school in Albert Lea in 1951, she married Lester Beers on July 20, 1951 in Austin, Minnesota. To this union three daughters were born: Teresa, Doreen and Julie. The family moved frequently as Lester’s jobs with the railroads slowly phased out. In 1970 a trip to Montana started their next adventure. By 1976 they had built their log home in the Bitterroot and never left.
LaVonne loved her Dutch heritage, flowers and music. She was a gifted pianist who never learned to read music but could play any song after practice. Her family was her delight and her favorite job was that of grandma. No grandchild left without a cookie, a hug and an “I love you”. They all loved their Grammy and were each her favorite.
LaVonne is survived by her daughters Teri (Lynn) Kratz of Minnesota, Reenie (Lee) Kierig of Hamilton and Julie (Kurt) Overholt of Darby, her grandchildren Hallie (Eric) Anderson, Melanie (Tim) Frederiksen all of Minnesota, Chris Styler and Kayte Styler both of Oregon, Ria (Shane) Overholt Kravik of Hamilton, Hannon Overholt of Nevada and Rachel Overholt of Darby. Also survived by great grandchildren Grace (Cody) Plimpton and Abby Kravik of Hamilton and John Frederiksen of Minnesota and Justin Frederiksen of Iowa and great-great grandsons Hunter, Wylee, Alex and Eli Frederiksen and great-great granddaughter Aurora Plimpton. Other survivors are sisters in law Bonnie (Acey) Haroldson, Berniece Beers and Justine Van Ryswyk, many nieces and nephews, and her very special “twin” cousin Vernon Weilard.
She was preceded in death by her husband Les in 2017, her parents, sisters Darlene and Mildred, brothers Arno, Don, Vernon, Les, Paul, Ray, Duane and Dale.
A celebration of our beloved mother and grandmother will be held in the spring when her family can be together. Condolences may be left for the family at dalyleachchapel.com.
