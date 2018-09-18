HAMILTON — LaVonne Marie Babby Hoselton was born in Pine Ridge, South Dakota, on Dec. 19, 1936, the second child of Dennis and Alvina Babby’s four children. She passed away peacefully with her family by her side at Community Medical Center in Missoula on Sept. 14, 2018, at the age of 81.
She was a member of St. Francis Catholic Church in Hamilton. She was proceeded in death by her parents Dennis Ival and Alvina Amelia Babby, and her brother Wyman Dennis Babby. LaVonne’s legacy will live on through her children. CATHY (Joe) Claxton, Hamilton, DEANNA (Chris) Barham, Billings, DAN (Becky) Hoselton, Hamilton. Seven grandchildren.
A vigil will be held Thursday, Sept. 20, at 7 p.m., at The Daly-Leach Chapel in Hamilton. The funeral Mass will be held Friday, Sept. 21 at 11 a.m. at St. Francis Catholic Church in Hamilton. Her burial will follow at a later date in Martin SD. Condolences may be left and a full obituary are available at dalyleachchapel.com
LaVonne requested that in lieu of flowers, if you so choose, that donations be made to The Red Cloud Indian School, 100 Mission Drive. Pine Ridge, SD 57770-2100, or go online to: redcloudschool.org.