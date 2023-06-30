ST. IGNATIUS – LaVonne Olmsted, 78, returned home to her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Wednesday, June 28th, 2023, after battling pancreatic cancer.

LaVonne was born and raised in St. Ignatius, and attended college at Concordia College in Portland, OR. After marrying her husband Ron in Chicago in 1972, she returned to MT in 1975, and began a 30+ year career with the post office that included 20 years as postmaster in St. Ignatius, was active in the National League of Postmasters, and awarded Postmaster of the Year recognition for the state of Montana.

LaVonne is survived by her husband Ron, daughter Wendy, sons Michael and Brian, and granddaughters Miranda and Avery.

Graveside services will be held at 10am Saturday July 8th, 2023 at Pleasant View Cemetery, followed by a Christian Service and reception at Zion Lutheran Church, both in St. Ignatius, with Rev. Kyle T. Whaley officiating. Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.shriderthompson.com.

Arrangements are under the care of Shrider – Thompson Funeral Home.