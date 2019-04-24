VICTOR — Lawrence Alfred Draper (Larry), passed away peacefully at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula on April 19, 2019. He was born in San Francisco on March 11, 1940, to Lawrence and Mary Louise Draper.
Larry is survived by his wife, Lori; his two children, Stuart Draper and Kelly Steremberg; his three loving grandchildren, Tiffany and Charles Draper and Blake Steremberg; and his sister, Joan Draper Bishop.
He attended Lowell High School and San Jose State. Larry served in the U.S. Army. In 1969, he went to work in San Francisco for a commercial printing company. Four years later he started his own printing company.
In 1995, Larry and Lori moved to the Bitterroot Valley. It was a place they embraced and adored. Larry was active in the Victor Volunteer Fire Department and served as head of their board of trustees. He was also president of the Fred Burr Water Users Association.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Victor Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 243, Victor 59875. A private celebration of Larry’s life will be held a later date. Condolences may be left for the family at dalyleachchapel.com.
Rest in peace my beloved.