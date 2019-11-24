STEVENSVILLE — Lawrence L. (Larry) Shaw passed away at the age of 80 on Nov. 9, 2019, at home in Stevensville after a two and a half year battle with lung cancer.
He was born on March 29, 1939, in Rupert, Idaho to Carl and Ruth Yates Shaw. Larry’s early years were spent in Rupert, Denver, Grand Coulee, Washington, and Silver Springs, Maryland. His brother Stan was born in Grand Coulee when Larry was six years old. Larry graduated from high school in Potsdam, New York in 1957, and the University of Michigan in 1961 with a degree in music. He began his teaching career in Jefferson County Schools in Colorado. After retiring he moved to Scottsdale, Arizona. He later moved to Montana, residing in Missoula, and then Stevensville. Larry’s life revolved around education, music, hiking, swimming, square dancing, church, and family. Larry taught school in Colorado for 33 years. He taught instrumental music in elementary and middle schools. He conducted numerous school concerts. Later he began teaching social studies in middle school. Music was an important part of Larry’s life. At the University of Michigan he played with the marching band. Larry returned to Ann Arbor for his 50th reunion and performed with the Michigan marching band. He wore his college band jacket and was quite proud that it still fit. He earned a Master’s degree in clarinet performance from the University of Colorado. For many years he played summer concerts with the Denver Municipal Band and community orchestras. Larry was an avid hiker in Colorado, Arizona, and Montana. In Scottsdale he was a steward for the McDowell Sonoran Conservancy which includes 225 miles of trails. He built and maintained trails, and was a member of numerous hiking groups, taking hiking trips to England and the Netherlands. Larry participated in Masters swimming in Colorado, Arizona, and Montana. He attended the Senior Olympics in Montana and swam at the Peak Health Club in Missoula. Larry also enjoyed square dancing in Montana. Larry was very involved with the University Congregational Church of Missoula. He was an active choir member and helped with the homeless shelter. Music was important to Larry during his battle with cancer, and he continued to sing with the choir through October, 2019.
Larry is survived by three children, Jeff Shaw, Leslie Carter, and Natalie Groeger, and his former wife, Linda Shaw. These four family members took turns providing full time care during his eight months of hospice care. Larry was also blessed with five grandchildren: Sydney and Maddie Shaw, James Carter, and Mason and Alexa Groeger. Larry is also survived by his brother and sister in-law Stan and Helen Shaw.
Larry’s family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the wonderful care and support from the Marcus Daly Hospice including Ed, Jenny, Diana, Robin, Michelle, Laura and Connie. We also deeply appreciate the care provided by the Missoula Community Cancer Center. A memorial service is planned for Saturday, November 30 at 2 p.m. at the University Congregational Church, 405 University Avenue, Missoula, Montana 59801. A reception will be held afterwards at the church.