Lawrence Lyman Carpenter

As a child Dad enjoyed camping with his family at Lake Como, hunting, fishing, shooting guns with his Dad as well as hiking up Blodgett Canyon. Blodgett was a favorite spot for him to go. Dad attended Hamilton School District for all 12 years of his education and enjoyed playing in the band in high school. Dad also had a love of motorcycles when he was young that continued to follow him throughout the years.

After high school Dad joined the US Navy, serving on the USS Chilton which was home based out of Newport News, Virginia, from 1965-1969. After returning home to Hamilton he married his sister's best friend Kathy Haas on Sept. 12, 1970. They had two daughters Kristie and Juli. Dad worked as a meat cutter for various local grocers for roughly 16 years before becoming a ranch hand for the Gene Jones ranch up the Nez Perce in West Fork. He continued that line of work until retirement in 2010. While we were growing up Dad enjoyed watching us girls play a variety of sports. Dad enjoyed taking his nephews Brandon and Derek hunting, it was a true passion for him that he loved to share with them. In retirement Dad also enjoyed road hunting with his friend of 59 years Steve Vieth. Dad and Steve shared a long standing friendship from playing in each other's back yards as children, to riding motorcycles and driving cars. Many mornings spent having coffee and reminiscing over hunting stories were had between the two. They could often be found cheering on their daughters as they played softball and basketball. Dad and Steve would also spend Friday nights under the lights watching the Hamilton Broncs on the football field.