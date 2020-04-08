Lea Doreen Johnson

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MISSOULA — Our beloved mother went to be with our Lord on March 28, 2020 after a 2 year battle with lung cancer. She passed peacefully at home in the loving arms of daughter Dana. Knowing she is back together with her life love, Gary, is bringing us great peace.

Lea Doreen was born in Missoula on November 3, 1947 to Bernard F Johnson (Ben), and Letitia Kleinhans Johnson. She was the third of four daughters. She developed a sibling-type relationship with cousins Albert and Bruce who came to work the ranch during summertime. They were the brothers she never had.

At age 5, Lea was diagnosed with Polio and was quarantined at the state hospital in Helena for a month. She survived, but it took a full two years to recover.

Lea grew up on the family homestead in Round Butte, just West of Ronan. She attended grade school in Ronan. She was raised with much diversity. She worked hard on the ranch while also being taught the more cultured things in life.

In 1960 Lea and her sisters moved to Missoula as her mother took a job as head librarian at what is now Sentinel High School. She continued to spend summers on the ranch to help during haying season and frequently to visit her father Ben. In later years, she and her family would return to the ranch for branding, Christmas and special events which became tradition.