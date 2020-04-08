Lea Doreen Johnson

MISSOULA — Our beloved mother went to be with our Lord on March 28, 2020 after a 2 year battle with lung cancer. She passed peacefully at home in the loving arms of daughter Dana. Knowing she is back together with her life love, Gary, is bringing us great peace.
Lea Doreen was born in Missoula on November 3, 1947 to Bernard F Johnson (Ben), and Letitia Kleinhans Johnson. She was the third of four daughters. She developed a sibling-type relationship with cousins Albert and Bruce who came to work the ranch during summertime. They were the brothers she never had.
At age 5, Lea was diagnosed with Polio and was quarantined at the state hospital in Helena for a month. She survived, but it took a full two years to recover.
Lea grew up on the family homestead in Round Butte, just West of Ronan. She attended grade school in Ronan. She was raised with much diversity. She worked hard on the ranch while also being taught the more cultured things in life.
In 1960 Lea and her sisters moved to Missoula as her mother took a job as head librarian at what is now Sentinel High School. She continued to spend summers on the ranch to help during haying season and frequently to visit her father Ben. In later years, she and her family would return to the ranch for branding, Christmas and special events which became tradition.
Lea attended Missoula County High School, graduating in 1965. She played the French Horn in the school band. Following high school, she attended nursing school to earn her LPN and worked at Missoula General Hospital. She worked various other jobs throughout her life ending up in primarily sales positions working at Director of Marketing at Davis transport and as an Agent for New York Life.
In early 1966 Lea was introduced to the love of her life, Gary Johnson, through her cousin Bruce. They were married a short two months later May 14, 1966 and moved to North Carolina where Gary was serving in the Marine Corps reserve.
They returned to Missoula and made a home. Daughter Kari Lee was born in 1967 and Dana followed in 1968. The girls were the joy and center of their lives.
Lea had many passions in in her life, the most was being husband Gary’s biggest fan as he wrote songs, played in bands around Missoula and in later years, she helped him copyright and publish his works.
Lea and Gary were members of Atonement Lutheran Church in Missoula and were largely involved. They enjoyed singing in the choir, running the youth group and cultivated many lifelong friendships.
Lea enjoyed hosting family and friend gatherings which were frequent at their home. Summers were filled with friends, family visits, pool fun, BBQ’s and never ending pinnacle parties. She loved cultivating flower gardens, decorating, spending time on Flathead Lake, helping Gary with his music, doting over her nieces and nephews and reading her daily devotions.
However, there was no greater joy in her life than her grandchildren, and most recently her great-granddaughter. She played an active role in all their lives and nothing made her happier than spending time with her family.
Lea was preceded in death by her parents, Ben and Tish Johnson, sisters Florence Pallett and Karin Lautzenheiser, her cousin Albert Koenig and most recently her dear Gary.
She is survived by her daughters, Kari Cullip and Dana Donahue, grandchildren Adam Donahue (Kristen), Zachary Cullip (Risa) Chelsea Blackburn (Eli), Riliey Cullip, Great-Granddaughter Elizabeth Hazel Donahue and many beloved cousins, nieces and nephews.
A private burial of her ashes with husband Gary’s and celebration of life will take place over the summer. In remembrance, we are asking for donations to the American Cancer Society.
