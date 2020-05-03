Leah Rae Daniels

To know Leah Rae was to deeply love her; Her knowledge of tools and anything wood related withstood her age and by the simple fact she loved being the handy woman she had self taught by being patient, confident and let’s be honest, she was just naturally gifted with talent. Leah Rae loved to wood carve, paint, sew, and bake Christmas treats to gift them to family and friends, it was her highlight of the holiday season. You could find her “garagin” (sought after garage sales) with her favorite neighbor as soon as the sun started to shine come spring. Leah Rae was an old hand at not accepting gifts which led her family to find ways around the queen so she would be surprised on Mother’s Day with her favorite tomato plants and wave petunias. Leah Rae was a woman of her word, if she said she was going to do something for you- she did it. If you ever needed anything she was the first to lend both hands. Leah Rae had sass and wit that was so charming and was truly like no other. If you had the pleasure of meeting her, you will never have the chance of forgetting her.