Leah Rae Daniels

MISSOULA — On April 17 2020 Leah Rae was surrounded by all of her earthly loved ones when she was called home to party with the angels she has missed so dearly over the years. Strawberry Arbor Mist along with Strawberry Daiquiris are in heavy consumption.
Coyle and Edna Fornshell received a beautiful blessing on Christmas Day. There were seven small children waiting for a Christmas gift when they received a Christmas baby. By New Years Eve they loved her more than any truck or baby doll. Leah Rae Fornshell youngest of eight was born in Carrington, North Dakota. Leah Rae attended the Carrington School System until her family moved to Missoula in 1957. Leah Rae went on to graduate from Missoula County High School in 1959. Leah Rae met a tall handsome fella named Alva Daniels, he asked her if she wanted to marry him and she must have said yes because the marriage certificate states they tied the knot on Nov. 1, 1960.
Alva and Leah Rae had two special children Kirk Daniels (deceased) and Keri Daniels. Both children gave them life’s complete circle of love with three grandchildren Sheena Daniels, Kyleah Stright and Isaiah Fennell.
A hard days work was who Leah Rae was, whether it meant packaging meat at a local butcher shop, slinging donuts at the Hole in One or serving up those legendary cinnamon rolls at Big Sky High School. Leah Rae worked for the Missoula Public Schools for too many years to count, what can be counted is the life long best friends she made throughout those years who became family.
Alva was a long time mail carrier and Leah Rae became apart of the organization for the spouses of the carriers. Years later, Thursday nights were for the ladies. Dinner, gossip, Diet Coke and lots of laughs. Leah Rae and two of her very best friends, along with the “Cow Tail Thief” a possible granddaughter and occasionally “Anderson” would make an appearance. Thursday became Leah Rae’s favorite day of the week.
To know Leah Rae was to deeply love her; Her knowledge of tools and anything wood related withstood her age and by the simple fact she loved being the handy woman she had self taught by being patient, confident and let’s be honest, she was just naturally gifted with talent. Leah Rae loved to wood carve, paint, sew, and bake Christmas treats to gift them to family and friends, it was her highlight of the holiday season. You could find her “garagin” (sought after garage sales) with her favorite neighbor as soon as the sun started to shine come spring. Leah Rae was an old hand at not accepting gifts which led her family to find ways around the queen so she would be surprised on Mother’s Day with her favorite tomato plants and wave petunias. Leah Rae was a woman of her word, if she said she was going to do something for you- she did it. If you ever needed anything she was the first to lend both hands. Leah Rae had sass and wit that was so charming and was truly like no other. If you had the pleasure of meeting her, you will never have the chance of forgetting her.
Leah Rae’s beloved cat Emme is with her new forever family, who are our wonderful family friends. If you would like to keep Leah Rae’s loved ones in your thoughts and prayers, her passing has left them truly heartbroken. If you have an extra prayer send it Sheena’s way.
As Leah Rae would say: Alright I’m off here, later gator.
At Leah Rae’s request there will be no service.
