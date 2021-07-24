LeeAnna Labbe

LeeAnna Labbe passed away of natural causes on July 11, 2021, at Riverside Health Care Center in Missoula. She was 73 years old.

LeeAnna was born to William Cole, a mason, and Ruth Cole, a factory worker, in Norfolk, Neb., on Halloween in 1947. She was the fourth of nine children from that marriage. Scrappy and strong-willed, LeeAnna dropped out of high school at age 16 and followed her sister out west to Bonner, Mont.

Shortly thereafter she met the love of her life, so began her courtship with C. Raymond Labbe, a Bonner native and head rig sawyer at the mill. They married during hunting season of 1966.

In 1968, LeeAnna gave birth to their son, Denny, who died of a heart defect at 7 months. In 1970 she had a daughter, Amy, and in 1972 a son, Lonnie. LeeAnna was a devoted mother. She was homeroom mom and organized Halloween Carnivals at Clinton Elementary. LeeAnna raised her family on comfort food—slow-roasted venison with split potatoes in cream of mushroom soup, and desserts like Mississippi Mud. But it was the moments after meals that her kids remember most fondly—when the family gathered on the shady back deck of their house in Turah to talk, watch the deer or play Yahtzee. They did almost everything together.