LeeAnna Labbe
LeeAnna Labbe passed away of natural causes on July 11, 2021, at Riverside Health Care Center in Missoula. She was 73 years old.
LeeAnna was born to William Cole, a mason, and Ruth Cole, a factory worker, in Norfolk, Neb., on Halloween in 1947. She was the fourth of nine children from that marriage. Scrappy and strong-willed, LeeAnna dropped out of high school at age 16 and followed her sister out west to Bonner, Mont.
Shortly thereafter she met the love of her life, so began her courtship with C. Raymond Labbe, a Bonner native and head rig sawyer at the mill. They married during hunting season of 1966.
In 1968, LeeAnna gave birth to their son, Denny, who died of a heart defect at 7 months. In 1970 she had a daughter, Amy, and in 1972 a son, Lonnie. LeeAnna was a devoted mother. She was homeroom mom and organized Halloween Carnivals at Clinton Elementary. LeeAnna raised her family on comfort food—slow-roasted venison with split potatoes in cream of mushroom soup, and desserts like Mississippi Mud. But it was the moments after meals that her kids remember most fondly—when the family gathered on the shady back deck of their house in Turah to talk, watch the deer or play Yahtzee. They did almost everything together.
LeeAnna protected her kin like a sow grizzly defends her cubs. (“I don't get mad,” one of her sweatshirts read, “I get even.”)
If she loved you and let you in, there was nothing she would not do for you. But even LeeAnna's fierce love couldn't protect her husband from his heart condition. When he died during bypass surgery at age 45, a light went out in her. She had her name inscribed next to his on his tombstone in the Missoula Cemetery, and her ashes will be spread on his grave.
For more than 20 years, LeeAnna worked at the Southgate Mall, first at Dahle's Big & Tall, and then at Dillard's. In her time off, she painted ceramic figurines with colored chalk. She baked the gamut of Christmas cookies.
LeeAnna was preceded in death by her husband; their son Denny; parents, Ruth and William Cole; brothers Bill Meyer, James and Tracy Cole; and sisters Verna Cole, Charlotte Twetty and Cora Heppner.
LeeAnna is survived by brothers Delbert, Wade and Lance Cole; sisters Barb Rause, Debra Furley and Amber Kincle; son Lonnie (Jordan) Labbe, whom she called Chicken Charlie Tunafish; and daughter Amy, aka Puss in Boots, (Robert “Ferdinand”) Vaughn. Her grandkids, Ashley (My Little Peanut), Trent (Grasshopper), Isa (My Little Piccadilly) and Brennan (Sammy Turtle), knew LeeAnna simply as Grammie.
A celebration of life will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 31, at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Bonner, where LeeAnna was married.
Reception Following from 5-7pm!