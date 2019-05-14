MISSOULA — Memorial services for Lefty Pleasant will be held Friday, May 17, 2019 at the Garden City Funeral Home at 12:30 p.m. Lefty, a life-long member of the Missoula community, passed away Feb. 13 of this year. Military honors will be held at 3 p.m. at the Western Montana State Veterans Cemetery. All are welcome to give Lefty a final farewell.
