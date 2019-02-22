MISSOULA — Lefty Pleasant, beloved greeter at Walmart in Missoula, father to Richard, Dave, and T. William (T-Bone) Pleasant, storied baseball legend and fan from yesteryear’s baseball game, and veteran of the atomic tests in the Nevada desert, passed away on Feb. 13 at the age of 90. A life well lived came to an end, but with an abundance of love, honor, and fascinating stories and memories left by such a Montana man.
Lefty joined this mortal coil as the second son of Dennis F. And Carrie L. Pleasant on July 5, 1928. Christened Dennis Eugene Pleasant, Lefty found a love for baseball. And soon enough, Dennis, Denny, and the hated “Gene,” were cast off of his life, to be immortalized as the Bonner Lumberjacks’ southpaw pitcher, Lefty. On the corner of what is now South Avenue and Higgins Avenue, green-painted bleachers stood at the baseball field that is now the University of Montana Soccer Field, Lefty and his mother watched baseball’s greatest pitcher, Satchel Paige while Mister Paige was on exhibition. Lefty took his pitching skills with him as he served our country during the Korean conflict, and even earned a try-out with the Saint Louis Cardinals. Lefty concluded his baseball career with its greatest challenge as the coach to the Hellgate Lions Little League team.
In July 1950, President Truman committed the U.S. to the UN police action in Korea. Our father received his draft notice about three weeks later. In the United States Army, our father joined an engineering company, after his initial training at Fort Lewis, Washington. Instead of going to Korea, where all the fighting was, he became a heavy equipment instructor at Fort Huachuca, Arizona. His unit trained in building airfields, and prepared for deployment overseas, if called upon. His unit was attached to the Sixth U.S. Army, commanded by the renowned general from WWII, General Mark Clark. Our father saluted General Clark as the famed General passed in review, then together all of them witnessed a test firing of the atomic bomb. Lefty watched three separate shots in the desert, earning him membership in the atomic veteran community. “They pack quite a wallop,” he would later say of the A-bomb.
In 1949, before he was called into service, he started work at the Anaconda Mill in Bonner. He worked on the green chain, pulling green boards into separate bins. He returned to the mill after his service, and worked his way up to becoming lumber shipping supervisor. In 1972, Anaconda sold the mill to Champion International’s U.S. Plywood division, and Lefty was a Champion man until 1980. After that, his work career took him to the office of Chris Crawford Insurance, where his popularity in Missoula brought the company a lot of business. His final, and most rewarding job was as that of the well-known greeter at Walmart. So many still comment on his affability, friendliness and helpfulness. And only in his late 80s did he finally hang up his work clothes for a life in retirement.
Right after his return from serving our country, he met a 19-year-old nursing student at a party on Main Street, near where Jay’s would be in later years. To him, she was beautiful, nice, real friendly, and shortly after, they eloped to Butte, America, to become Mr. and Mrs. Dennis and Barbra Pleasant. In the white house in Bonner, closest to Kelly Field, they started their family with first Richard, then Dave. Lefty worked hard to provide for his new family, showing himself a fine worker and conscientious provider. Lefty spent some of his free time in building the new family house on an acre of land between Piltzville and Turah, at the foot of the Garnet Range. For a house-warming gift, the Divine blessed them with a third son, T. William Pleasant. Eventually, Lefty’s mother Carrie would join them, living in a blue and white trailer in the back yard. And Scotty the Skye terrier joined the family in 1970, as well as the Fin Fin Dynasty, pharaohs of the gold fish bowl.
Lefty was preceded in death by his father, in 1959, his mother in 1986, his older brother Bill Pleasant, who in his own right, made it into his 90s. Lefty was also preceded by a huge host of friends from all over Montana, from work, and the various social outlets he attended. His father had been a Grand Exalted Ruler of Elks Lodge 383, and Lefty joined the herd. Many weekend nights were spent at the Elks Club, where Barbra and lefty would dance the night away.
Lefty is survived by the mother of his children, Barbra Z. Pleasant-Powers, of Fort Charlotte, Florida, their three sons, Richard, of Clarksville, Tennessee, Dave (Kathy), of Piltzville, and T. William, of Missoula. Lefty leaves behind grand kids Erik and Mallory, and Collin and Paige. Lefty is also equally survived by that multitude of friends and admirers from across Lefty’s beloved Montana.
As of this writing, funeral services are pending. They will be announced at a future time.