NIARADA — On January 1, 2020, Leigh Gordon Herman, of Niarada, passed away at 90 years of age in Polson. Services will be at Lonepine Hall, Lonepine, Montana, on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at 2 p.m. A viewing will take place before the service from noon until 2 p.m. A potluck reception will follow the service. Messages of condolences may be shared with the family online at lakefuneralhomeandcremation.com. Arrangements are under the care of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.
