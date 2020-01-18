MISSOULA — Leigh Thurston, 66, of Missoula, passed away suddenly on Jan. 13, 2020. He was born in St. Catharines, Ontario to the late Walter E. and Margaret (Taylor) Thurston. He is survived by his brothers, Lance and Daniel, his lifelong friend Janet, his children Robert, Jennifer and Anna, and his grandchildren Elena, Isabelle, and Ethan.
A graduate of the University of Waterloo, he was a lifelong learner with a passion for reading and the outdoors. Spending several years as a Naturalist Guide as part of the Voyageur Wilderness Programme in Quetico Park he immigrated to the United States with Janet and eventually settled down with his family in Fairbanks, Alaska for several years. Moving eventually to Missoula he worked for many years serving his community and as a Technology Executive at Community Medical Center.
Per his wishes, family will hold a private ceremony in Missoula at their convenience.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his honor may be made to The Quetico Foundation (queticofoundation.org/protect-the-park/), to help preserve the park and wildlife that was so important to him in life.