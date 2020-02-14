LeMonte Clarence Monson

Monte was a congenial man with a quiet way about himself and had many friends that looked out for him in his later years. A couple in particular, Lee Erickson and Phil Herod, were neighbors that were very good friends of Monte’s and he treasured their friendship. Another special friend was Barbara Colby, his housekeeper and caregiver. She took meticulous care of Monte’s beautiful home, prepared wonderful meals for him and in his last days checked in on him at the hospital every day. Linda Eggebrech helped out Barbara with his care and also checked on him at the hospital on a regular basis to give him comfort. He and his family were very grateful for these four people in his life and appreciate all they did for him.