LeMonte Clarence Monson

HAMILTON — June 18, 1930 – February 9, 2020
LeMonte “Monte” Monson, 89, passed away peacefully at Marcus Daly Hospital after a short illness on Sunday morning. Monte was born in Hillsboro, North Dakota, to Clarence and Clara (Carlson) Monson. He has two siblings, sister Bonnie Kerrin and brother Wendy Monson (deceased). At the age of 15 the family moved to the West Seattle area. Monte was married to the love of his life, Laura J. Monson, for 53 years before her passing three years ago. Together they raised Laura’s three children, Lori Fox (Erv), Mark Jensen (Gaylene) and Jeff Jensen (Summer). He might not have been our father but he was the best “dad” one could have. He has two daughters Linda Graven and Debbie Nunn.
Monte was known for his fastidiousness and precision in everything he did. He was a skilled master craftsman and built beautiful five star homes that anyone would be proud to live in. In 1973 he moved the family to Hawaii to build condominiums and town homes for Hebb & Narodick. They then moved to Lake Tahoe to continue his trade of building of homes. The family later settled in the Bellevue, Washington area and he became the Vice President of McGrath Corp, for the greater Bellevue metropolitan area. He continued to build until his retirement in 1992, but he had one more to build and that would be Laura's and his own home in Corvallis. Together they built a beautiful retirement oasis for them to finish out their years.
Monte was very proud of his Norwegian heritage and carried it so far as to have Lutefisk at Christmas, which all of us sat in wonder as he ate it.
Monte was also a member of the Freemason’s, Grand Lodge, F. & A.M. of Tacoma, Washington. Monte would always put aside Sundays for one of his favorite sports teams: The Seahawks! He loved to have a Moose Drool and enjoy the game with Laura.
You have free articles remaining.
Monte is survived by all his children. He is also survived by eight grandchildren, Brandon Hirata, Jeremy Hirata and Jeffrey Hirata (Lori), Rian Jensen, Tiana Jensen and Tanner Jensen (Mark) and Brady Jensen, Landon Jensen (Jeff). He has seven great grandchildren.
Monte was a congenial man with a quiet way about himself and had many friends that looked out for him in his later years. A couple in particular, Lee Erickson and Phil Herod, were neighbors that were very good friends of Monte’s and he treasured their friendship. Another special friend was Barbara Colby, his housekeeper and caregiver. She took meticulous care of Monte’s beautiful home, prepared wonderful meals for him and in his last days checked in on him at the hospital every day. Linda Eggebrech helped out Barbara with his care and also checked on him at the hospital on a regular basis to give him comfort. He and his family were very grateful for these four people in his life and appreciate all they did for him.
He was the best dad we could have hoped for and a wonderful husband to our mom.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Corvallis American Legion Post 91, 1335 Auction Way, Corvallis, MT 59828 or Ionic Lodge #38, A.F. & A.M. 115 S. 3rd St., Hamilton, MT 59840. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel in Hamilton.
There will be a family service to honor our father and grandfather.
A celebration of Monte's life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday in the Daly-Leach Community Room.