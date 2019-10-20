VICTOR — Lennie M. Smith, 95, of Victor, passed away Sept. 4, 2019, at his home in Victor, two blocks from where he was born on Oct. 23, 1923, to the late John and Mary (Cowan) Smith. He had resided in Scottsdale, Arizona, at the home of his daughter Mary Jo and son-in-law Greg Millage, for the last four years of his life. During that time he also spent quality time with his other daughter, Sue Peterson, and many extended members of his family, including two little great-granddaughters that lit up his face and brought joy to his life.
Lennie entered WWII in 1943 and served his country proudly until 1945, serving with the 87th Division (Golden Acorn Division) in Europe as a squad leader. One of the highlights of his life was accompanying a group from Montana on the Honor Flight six years ago to Washington D.C. He wore the cap he received there proudly, and treasured all the comments he received from people with thanks for his service.
Lennie was employed by the U.S. Forest Service for many years. He especially loved his years at Powell Ranger Station and Elk Summit. He formed many lifelong friendships there and was able to reconnect with many of those people the last week of his life.
Lennie is preceded in death by his first wife Bettie (McLimans) Smith and his second wife Patricia (Culliton) Smith, his daughter Sue Peterson, son David Smith, and grandson Brad Smith. He was the last surviving sibling of two brothers and a sister. He is survived by his daughter Mary Jo (Greg) Millage, son-in-law Garvin (Sue) Peterson, daughter-in-law Linda (David). Known as Papa to his beloved grandchildren, he also leaves behind three grandsons, five granddaughters, 11 great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren, many nephews and nieces, and numerous friends, along with four stepchildren and their children. He was loved and treasured by all of them.
Lennie will always be remembered for his “Smithisms” and if you knew him you would know what we mean! He always had a funny story, “diddy,” or song to share.
A Celebration of Life will be held in Scottsdale, Arizona, on Oct. 26, at the home of Garvin Peterson at 4 p.m. Condolences may be left for the family at dalyleachchapel.com.