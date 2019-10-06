MISSOULA — Oct. 13, 1932 – Oct. 1, 2019
Leola Alma Sundberg Hollinder, 86 years old, died peacefully with her children by her side on Oct. 1, 2019, after a short battle with cancer. She was delivered by her grandmother Dora on Oct. 13, 1932, at her grandparents’ homestead in Geyser. Her parents, Percy and Aili (Keto) Sundberg moved to Opportunity when Percy started working for the Anaconda Company. They loaded their children and possessions onto a Model A Ford, including a crated pig tied to the sideboard!
Leola rode the trolley to school in Anaconda, was active in 4-H and Rainbow Girls, and graduated from Anaconda High School. During her freshman year, she met the love of her life, Lyle Hollinder. They thoroughly enjoyed dancing and time with their friends. They married on Sept. 9, 1951, as Lyle was drafted into the Army for the Korean War. Lyle and Leola exchanged love letters during his military years. She cherished reading them even through this past month.
Lyle and Leola had five children, whom she loved dearly. They blessed her with ten grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, plus two more currently on the way.
Leola was active in Eastern Star and the American Legion. She loved the outdoors, camping, listening to music, especially accordion music, square dancing, playing cards and visiting with family and friends. She loved to attend all special family occasions. Leola was a caregiver to family, friends, and many others; she will be remembered for her big heart.
You have free articles remaining.
Leola was preceded in death by her parents, husband Lyle Hollinder and siblings: Vernon (Phyllis) Sundberg, Elva (Bill) Blaz, and Carl (Carol) Sundberg; and one niece and nephew.
She is survived by her sister-in-law: Charlotte “Vey” Hollinder Bleile; children: Leilani (Rod) Christensen, Larry (Cecilia) Hollinder, Lenora (Larry) Jacobs, Linda (Owen) Kelley, and Laura Oslund (Randy Birkett); grandchildren: Joshua, Eric, Anna, Joel, Kristin, Heather, Shane, Sara, Carly, and Leah; plus great-grandchildren: Ryley, Teagan, Orrin, Eloise, Tobias, and Harlan, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Please join us for a celebration of Leola’s life on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula. Leola will be buried beside her parents and younger brother in Opportunity during a private service.
Contributions may be made to the Shriners Children’s Hospital.
To plant a tree in memory of Leola Hollinder as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.