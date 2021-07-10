Leola “Lee” Caroline Steinberg

Lee took pride in her role as an active mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She never let her age get in the way of an adventure and was open to trying anything at least once. Lee taught her granddaughters how to do cartwheels, spent a summer hiking the Selway Bitterroot wilderness with her grandson Scott as he worked on his published hiking guide, and had sleepovers on the trampoline with her great grandkids until she was 85. Lee participated in many community fun runs over the years with her children and grandchildren, eventually compiling a quilt from all of the tee shirts she earned. Enjoying time with her family is where her heart was, and she had enough love for everyone. Lee was the first person to set up a card or board game for family or friends to gather around, taking the time to make sure everyone knew the rules and could play. She was the smile and hug that everyone looked forward to when it was time to gather. Quick with a joke, her laugh and smile were contagious. She knew when to hug and when to teach, and that is something her family will miss greatly.