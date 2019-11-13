{{featured_button_text}}

MISSOULA — Leon Morris Copenhaver 89, of Missoula, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Nov. 6, 2019. Leon was born April 9, 1930, in Missoula, to Moody and Elizabeth Copenhaver.

Survivors include his wife Mary Jo of Missoula; daughter Leona (Rick) Cornwell of Spokane, Washington; son Clay (Karla) Copenhaver of Missoula; four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; sister Betty Roe of Great Falls; and a multitude of nieces, nephews, and other family.

A memorial service will take place on Saturday, Nov. 23rd, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Christian Life Center, 3801 Russell Street, Missoula. A reception will follow the service to celebrate his life.

For a full obituary, please go to the CremationBurialSocietyOfTheRockies.com, where memories and condolences may be shared with the family.

To plant a tree in memory of Leon Copenhaver as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.