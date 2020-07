Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

CORVALLIS — Leona Arlene Scanland, 87, of Corvallis passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at her home of natural causes. Graveside services will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Corvallis Cemetery. Condolences may be left for the family at dalyleachchapel.com.