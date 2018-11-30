STEVENSVILLE — Leonard J. Moore passed November 20, 2018, in Stevensville due to a long fight with ALS.
He was 73.
Leonard was born Oct. 8, 1945 in Missoula to his parents Marvin and Vera Moore. He grew up on the Northside and was very proud of it. Leonard was also a very proud Naval veteran. Most of his life Leonard worked in the wood industry, from logging operations to pulp mill and plywood plants. He was also for some time a voluntary firefighter in East Missoula.
Leonard was a very loving and caring man that would help a person out however he could. His passions were fishing, working with wood and searching for antique treasures to refurbish. He loved NASCAR and football, Chevrolet and his animals.
Leonard was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He is survived by his wife Cheryl of Missoula. His son and daughter-in-law, Stephen and Frances of Ravalli; his son Bradley of Arlee; his daughter Corey of Missoula. His son and daughter-in-law, Shane and Jennifer of Spokane, Washington. His daughter and son-in-law, April and Les of Hemet, California; and step-daughter Lynette of Frenchtown and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his father and mother, Marvin and Vera.
Leonard will be laid to rest at the Veteran Cemetery in Missoula. A memorial will take place sometime in May. An exact date will be determined later. All are welcomed to attend and celebrate Leonard's life.
The family would also like to thank the nurses and staff at the Living Center in Stevensville. He loved you very much.
"As flowers bloom and the sun shines, I will forever remember you!" Amanda Gaba