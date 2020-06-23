× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RONAN — Leonard Kent Pierce, Sr., passed away at St. Luke Hospital in Ronan on June 18, 2020 after a long illness. Leonard was a lifelong resident of the Mission Valley, operating his own logging company and later a construction company in addition to farming and ranching.

He was born at the Holy Family Hospital in St. Ignatius on Jan. 13, 1938, the second child of Nathan M. Pierce and Lettie Kent Pierce. He married Elizabeth (Betty) Jolene Wheeler. She died in a logging accident in 1963, leaving Leonard with four children. He later married Maria (Chickie) Gingras and then Linda Dupuis. He married Connie Woodruff on June 26, 1989. The day of his funeral will be their 31st anniversary.

He was preceded in death by his parents, by his sister, Loa Pierce Carpenter, and by his daughter, Janet Pierce.

He is survived by his children, Leonard Kent Pierce, Jr., Kenny Pierce, Peggy Pierce, Jackie Wilson, Dorrie Sandberg, Vickie Bachert, Donald Pierce, Patrick Pierce, Darren Orr, Windi Orr, and Adam Pierce. He is also survived by his brothers, Jack Pierce and Nathan Pierce, and his sisters Naett Sharp, Brenda Lynch and Valerie Umphrey. He also leaves behind over 100 grand- and great-grand children, including Leo, Krugger, and Ayla, who were living with him at the time of his death.

Services will be held at the Pierce residence just east of St. Ignatius on Friday, June 26, at 1 p.m. Viewing will begin at 2 p.m. on Thursday at the Foster Funeral Home.

