Leonard Landa

Leonard would go from teaching to enter the professional world of insurance and financial services and it would instantly stick. He worked several years for various companies and then started his own agency where he would flourish. We were all very proud when Leonard received his Chartered Life Underwriter designation, one of the first in Montana to achieve this status.

Leonard mixed his professional career with that of family and community. He served on the church board, the Missoula County School Board, the St. Patrick Hospital Foundation, the Dickinson State University Alumni advisory board, Dickinson State Foundation, and as a member of President’s Advisory Council at the University of Montana. This role only served to solidified he and Barbara’s commitment and love of the University.

In his mid 50s Leonard underwent triple by-pass surgery. A scary moment in time, but one that would be the catalyst for something big — splitting their time between Arizona and Montana. To be active, Leonard wanted to be where he could play golf year round, and the sunshine did wonders for his mood. They would make a whole new set of friends — ironically, many of them Midwest farmers and farm kids themselves — who were also spending the winters in the sun.