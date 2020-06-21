× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MISSOULA — Leone Jane Wieder 87, of Missoula, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at St. Patrick Hospital.

She was born on Oct. 15, 1932, in Shawano, Wisconsin, to Lorenzo and Myrtle Starks. She lived there until she moved to Salt Lake, Utah and then to Montana.

On June 12, 1952, she married Robert Wieder. They lived and ranched in Potomac until moving to Arlee in 1979. Together they had nine children.

She enjoyed training horses and dogs, she loved music. She played several musical instruments, sang and yodeled. She was an artist and drove semi. She loved her family and enjoyed visiting with people.

She was preceded in death by her husband Robert Wieder; her parents; her siblings; daughter Cynthia; son Bryon and great-grandson Drake Schafer.

Survivors include: Daughter Artha (Jody) Malatare and son Russell (Julie) Wieder of Arlee; daughters Debra (Gary) Lucht and Sharon Wieder of Missoula; son Bradley (Julia Buffo) Wieder of Charlo; daughter Lola (Dan) Skillman and daughter-in-law Roxeen Wieder of Helena and daughter Melody (Ivan) of Idaho; 23 grandchildren; numerous great- grandchildren and several great-grandchildren along with numerous nieces and nephews.