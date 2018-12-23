MISSOULA — Surrounded by his family, Lester D. Zimmerman, 77, passed away on Dec. 18, 2018, at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Les was born to Ellen Cooper-Zimmerman on Nov. 17, 1941, in Orofino, Idaho. Family was everything to Les; he was raised by a loving mother and grandmother until, in 1953, his mother met Kenneth Zimmerman who became Les’s adopted father.
In 1962 Les married the love of his life Donna Nelson. Together they raised four children. Over the years, he worked for Anaconda, Champion, U.S. Plywood, and Stimson Lumber to provide for his family. Les was a kind-hearted soul that enjoyed spending time with his family and telling stories. He was always there to lend a helping hand and was known as a jack of all trades. He was a gifted mechanic with a mind that could take apart and fix anything.
Les is preceded in death by his wife, Donna; mother, Ellen; father, Kenneth; and his daughter-in-law, Lisa. He is survived by his four children James (Julie), David (Tricia), Sherie Leese (Rod) and Mike (Kris) along with many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and his three brothers Danya, Steve, and Doug.
We hope that you will help us celebrate Les’s life at Garden City Funeral Home on Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018, at 11 a.m. A reception will follow. Burial will take place at Missoula City Cemetery at 2 p.m. Condolences may be left at gardencityfh.com.