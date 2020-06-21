Lester "Les" Fassett

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MISSOULA — Les Fassett, 80, died at Edgewood Vista of Missoula, ending a long battle with Dementia, on June 7, 2020.

Les was born in Missoula on March 5, 1940 to Newman and Ernadene Fassett. He graduated from Missoula County High School in 1958. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1958 to 1961 in San Diego, California.

After returning home to Missoula, he married Ruth Truckner, on June 1, 1963. they spent 45 years together until her passing in 2008. They have a son Jay Fassett who lives in West Yellowstone. Les is also survived by a sister Suzie Nordberg of Missoula.

In 1963 Les began working, as a printer, for the Missoulian, a job he held until his retirement in 2001.

At his request, no services are planned. He has been cremated and along with Ruth will be interred at The Western Montana Veteran's Cemetery in Missoula.

His family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to Edgewood Memory Care and Hospice of Missoula. We don't know what we would have done without your caring help. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at whitesittfuneralhome.com.

