Levi R. Everson 45 born July 23, 1975. Joined his loved ones that have passed before him from natural causes in his home in Sheep Mountain Ranch Ca. on April 23rd 2021. Survived by his parents Matt and Kerry Everson, brother Denny Everson, sons Alex and Mason Everson, daughter Rebecca Jones and grandson Axel Everson. Grandparents Richard and Johanne Everson and many Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins. Taken from us way to soon, forever loved and missed. There will be a private family service to be announced at a later date.