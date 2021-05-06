LeWayne “Le” Schutter, 76

LeWayne “Le” Orville Schutter was born October 9th, 1943 in Missoula, Montana to Orville and Mabel (Montgomery) Schutter. He was the second of eight children. He passed away of heart failure on September 14, 2020 in Lewistown, Montana, with family by his side. He was 76.

He grew up in the Rivulet-Quartz Creek-Superior areas, graduating from Superior High School in 1961. After serving in the US Navy, he worked for the paper mill in Frenchtown, retiring after 35+ years. He was never one to sit idle and always had side jobs to stay busy, including delivering milk for a dairy in Superior as teenager, owning Scooter's Auto selling used cars and tires for many years, being the first area distributor of Tillamook Jerky for Western Montana, and anything else he could find to stay busy.