Lewis Blood Hill

Lewis Blood Hill, devoted husband, father, and grandfather, passed away two days before his 94th birthday on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at his home in Missoula, Montana.

Lewis was born on April 2, 1927 at the Drummond, Montana ranch home of parents, John Ensign and Ivy (Blood) Hill, the youngest of six children. He leaves his wife of 72 years, Dorothy Ruth (Safley) Hill and their three children.

During high school Lewey met Dorothy Safley, from Victor. They corresponded during his service in the army and married on December 18, 1948. They returned to Flint Creek Valley and bought a ranch southwest of Drummond in 1950 and worked on it until 2006 when they retired and moved to Missoula. For nearly the past two years their son, Scott, has been living with them as their full-time caregiver.

Lewis B. Hill was known by a variety of titles and talents. Over the years some of these included: student, athlete, horseman, Honor Guard member, electronics wizard, rancher, innovative farmer, cattleman, water board member, school board member, TV board member, bowler and hall of fame trap shooter. He was respected by members of many western Montana communities for his service and honorable business dealings.