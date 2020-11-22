Lewis Gilbert Ockert

SPOKANE, Washington - Lewis, 68 of Missoula, passed away on Oct. 23, 2020. He was born to Helen & Vern Ockert in Vancouver, Washington. After graduating from Frenchtown High school in 1971, he worked for Stone Container for 34 years.

His passions were touring the western states & trips to Sturgis on his Harley with friends, fishing and spending time with his family.

He was preceded in death by his brother Robert Fryday and parents.

He is survived by his son David Ockert and siblings Patricia Boxeth (Gary), John Ockert (Nikkey), Susan Ockert, Teresa Hajek (Rick), and numerous nieces & nephews.

A celebration of his life is tentatively planned for June 19, 2021 at Frenchtown Community Church.

Donations in memory of Gil can be made to "Bikers against Bullies".