Lewis Norman Cook

Thanks and love to Alex, Drew, and David Wills for the best barbeque ever, and for just being who you are; Carter and Lily, by whom Louie was delighted; Marie, who was a daughter to Mary Jean and Louie, and whose love and care for them was boundless; Cal Marston and Julie Johnson for their care and friendship; Lallah Marston, Oscar and Eloise Dahmen, Dorothy Marston, Justin Breitkreutz, Solomon Cochran, and Penelope Breitkreutz for being Louie and Mary Jean’s Spokane family—and nothing less than family; the staff of the Spokane Veterans Home and of Hospice of Spokane, who are easily the best of who we are and to whom no expression of gratitude can ever be enough; Jeanine Fickert, ARNP, and all of PACT Team C at the Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center, whose devotion to those who have served is nonpareil; Bryan Fuhs, MD, and Sandra Dickey, PA-C, of Providence Spokane Cardiology; Katherine Tuttle, MD, of Providence Kidney Care, whose care for both Louie and John went and goes far beyond the professional; Lich Pham, MD, of Providence Family Medical Residency Spokane, who was and is not only the best of primary care physicians for Louie, Mary Jean, and John, but virtually a member of the family; the staff of Providence Family Medical Residency, especially Gayle and Stephanie, who have been the best for years; the staff of the Providence Holy Family Anticoagulation OP Clinic, especially Phil and Shaun, who have also for years been the best; and, finally, to Dan Benker, FNP, also of the anticoagulation clinic, whose professionalism, care, humor, and devotion to Louie and his family quite simply cannot be quantified or repaid. Louie was a man of many friendships throughout his life; yours, Dan, was his last, and among his very deepest.