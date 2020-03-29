SPOKANE, Washington — Lewis Norman Cook, ninety-five, of Spokane, Washington, recipient of the Purple Heart and holder of the Combat Infantryman Badge for his service in the United States Army in World War II, died peacefully in the evening at the Spokane Veterans Home on March 15, 2020, of an accumulation of old-age maladies.
Louie, as he was universally known, was born in January 1925 on the family farm in northern Nebraska, the fifth of an eventual eight children born to Russell and Flossie Cook. He grew up on the farm during the Great Depression, coming of age as the Second World War reached the pinnacle of its demand for America’s young men who could carry a rifle. Drafted into the army in June 1944 following his graduation from Keya Paha County High School, Louie underwent basic training and then enjoyed a brief furlough at home before shipping overseas to Hawaii late in 1944.
In February 1945 Louie joined the 305th Infantry Regiment of the 77th Infantry Division, on Leyte, Philippine Islands, just in time for Operation Iceberg, the invasion of Okinawa and surrounding islands—the last American ground campaign of World War II. On March 26 he was in the first assault wave on Zamami Shima, as it was known, one of several small islands off the southeast coast of Okinawa. That night, his first in combat, dug into the mountaintop at the center of the island, Louie and the rest of Company C underwent a series of Japanese pistol-saber-and-grenade attacks from midnight until dawn, described later by veterans as the worst night of combat they had undergone so far, which encompassed campaigns on Guam and Leyte in 1944. Louie said that, from within his foxhole, he did not know which direction to fire his M1, as hand-to-hand combat was taking place all around.
Three days later Louie re-embarked on a landing ship, tank (LST), cruising back and forth south of Okinawa until the 77th Division landed on April 16 on a larger island known as Ie Shima off the east-central coast of Okinawa. Again part of the first wave in the morning, that afternoon Louie was traversing a mine field when the entire field was command-detonated. In close proximity to the one of the mines, Louie was knocked to the ground, peppered head-to-toe with shrapnel—bits of which he carried for the rest of his life. After being bandaged and helped up by a medical aidman, as the medic helped him back toward the beach and the battalion aid station, a sniper shot Louie through both testicles and his left thigh. This time he did not get up. Upon being evacuated to the beach on the back of tank (on whose engine grating Louie severely burned his right calf), Louie was initially taken to an LST, where, according to him, after being placed on the deck, the crowd that had gathered as his care began turned and walked away, unable to remain in proximity to what they saw.
This story is being fully told publicly for the first time; Louie himself began telling it candidly over the last few years, and no recitation of his story without its complete details would do justice to the sacrifice he made for his country.
Upon being transferred to a hospital ship, Louie—lying in a puddle of penicillin the entire voyage from a drip running through the hole in his leg—was taken to a naval hospital on Guam, where (then) Major General Graves B. Erskine, commander of the 3rd Marine Division, which had recently returned from Iwo Jima, in an awards ceremony pinned Louie’s Purple Heart on him. Louie was transferred by airplane to Hawaii, where he recuperated from his wounds. Awaiting shipment back to his regiment to join it in time for the proposed invasion of Japan tentatively scheduled for November 1, 1945, fortunately for everyone the war ended on August 14. Nevertheless, Louie rejoined the 305th Infantry on Hokkaido, Japan, later that year, and remained part of the Army of Occupation until his return to the United States and discharge in May 1946.
Following his discharge, Louie eventually returned to live in Nebraska, where he started an auto-body repair shop with his older brother John G. Cook, another veteran who had been a radio operator on a B-17 bomber of the 15th Army Air Force in Italy. In June 1951 he married Mary Jean Fender. The couple moved to Worland, Wyoming, in 1953, and then to Conrad, Montana, in 1956, where Louie was employed as an auto-body repairman initially at the Ford Garage, and then for decades at the Conrad Body Shop.
In 1960 Louie and Mary Jean adopted their son, Brian, who was raised with every benefit the Golden Triangle of Montana had to offer. As a preschooler, Brian would rise with his father, sit on his lap, eat his father’s Wheaties, then go back to bed when his underfed father went off to work. In 1989 both Louie and Mary Jean retired (she from the Pondera Bank of Montana), moving shortly thereafter to Lincoln, Montana, where they lived for twenty-five years, enjoying many winters in Arizona. In 2014 they moved to Spokane to be closer to family, including eventually Louie’s brother John, who moved to Spokane in 2016. In December 2019 Mary Jean died of a brief illness, and shortly thereafter Louie moved into the Spokane Veterans Home, where he spent his final days, teasing and delighting the staff.
Louie lived a life of quiet, quotidian integrity and professionalism undergirded by towering resilience—and with a great deal of geniality, impish humor, and grand delight in the great outdoors. He skied in the winter and camped, hiked, and backpacked in the summer with a relish. Super Bowls were no excuse to miss a Sunday on the slopes or moon landings to miss a weekend in Glacier National Park—even though his nine-year-old son kind of wanted to see Neil Armstrong first set foot on the moon. He never stopped making—completing the restoration of a 1936 Ford three-window coupe in his mid-eighties and two sets of consummately crafted oak bookcases in his late eighties. Though there was adversity in his life, it never defined him. As Virginia Madsen says in the 2006 movie A Prairie Home Companion, “The death of an old man is not a tragedy,” and so Louie’s death is not; it is, in fact, the natural conclusion to a life lived to its fullest.
Louie was preceded in death by his wife of sixty-eight years, Mary Jean; his father Russell and his mother Flossie; his brothers Gerald, Dean, Roger, and Lyle (Hank); and his sister Oaka Roan. He is survived by his brother John of Spokane—the last surviving member of his ten-man B-17 crew; his sister Zenalou Bennis of Bonita Springs, Florida; his son Brian and Brian’s partner Marie Elliott of Spokane; his grandchildren Alexandra Sullivan-Cook of Missoula, and Andrew Sullivan-Cook of Phoenix, Arizona; and his great-grandchildren Carter and Lily Fleming of Richardson, Texas.
Thanks and love to Alex, Drew, and David Wills for the best barbeque ever, and for just being who you are; Carter and Lily, by whom Louie was delighted; Marie, who was a daughter to Mary Jean and Louie, and whose love and care for them was boundless; Cal Marston and Julie Johnson for their care and friendship; Lallah Marston, Oscar and Eloise Dahmen, Dorothy Marston, Justin Breitkreutz, Solomon Cochran, and Penelope Breitkreutz for being Louie and Mary Jean’s Spokane family—and nothing less than family; the staff of the Spokane Veterans Home and of Hospice of Spokane, who are easily the best of who we are and to whom no expression of gratitude can ever be enough; Jeanine Fickert, ARNP, and all of PACT Team C at the Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center, whose devotion to those who have served is nonpareil; Bryan Fuhs, MD, and Sandra Dickey, PA-C, of Providence Spokane Cardiology; Katherine Tuttle, MD, of Providence Kidney Care, whose care for both Louie and John went and goes far beyond the professional; Lich Pham, MD, of Providence Family Medical Residency Spokane, who was and is not only the best of primary care physicians for Louie, Mary Jean, and John, but virtually a member of the family; the staff of Providence Family Medical Residency, especially Gayle and Stephanie, who have been the best for years; the staff of the Providence Holy Family Anticoagulation OP Clinic, especially Phil and Shaun, who have also for years been the best; and, finally, to Dan Benker, FNP, also of the anticoagulation clinic, whose professionalism, care, humor, and devotion to Louie and his family quite simply cannot be quantified or repaid. Louie was a man of many friendships throughout his life; yours, Dan, was his last, and among his very deepest.
At Louie’s request, no memorial service will be held. Internment at the Montana State Veterans Cemetery at Fort William Henry Harrison in Helena, Montana, for both Louie and Mary Jean is contemplated, but, given the times, no date for a ceremony has yet been set. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Spokane, PO Box 2215, Spokane, WA 99210-2215. Please visit legacy.com to view this obituary, sign the guestbook, or leave a memory.
