MISSOULA — Lido Joseph Vizzutti, age 96, died March 10, 2020 of natural causes.

Mr. Vizzutti is survived by Allen Vizzutti (wife Laura Vizzutti) of Mercer Island, Waghington, Melanie Chinn (husband Perry Chinn) of Trego, and Loretta Vizzutti (daughter-in law). He also leaves behind seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. His wife Beverly Bernice Vizzutti and oldest son, Lido Vizzutti, II preceded him in death.

Lido was a veteran of World War II, training at Camp Hale, Colorado, for the 10th Mountain Division where he earned several medals, including three Bronze Stars. He was born in Stockett near Great Falls and grew up in Trego, Lincoln County. He was the only son of Lido Joseph Vizzutti, Sr. and Aladina Martinelli Vizzutti, both Italian immigrants. As a child, he learned to work on the family farm with his father, clearing land for crops, haying, cutting Christmas trees as well as cutting ice for the railroad in Whitefish. Lido learned to play the trumpet and harmonica, becoming very popular playing for the community dances and events in the Fortine/Trego community.

After the war he met and married Beverly Bernice Barnes and raised three children in Missoula. Lido spent some time in Mexico City, one of the first recipients of a Rotary Foundation International Scholarship. Lido received a Masters in Spanish from the University of Montana.