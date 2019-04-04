MISSOULA — Lillian Hirning passed into the loving hands of her Lord on Sunday, March 31, 2019, at her home.
She was born Nov. 23, 1920, to Andreas and Wilhelmina Hirning in Willa, North Dakota. The family moved to McLaughlin, South Dakota, where she attended elementary and high school. In 1938, she and her family moved to the Missoula area, where she attended the Modern Business College and worked for Haines Wholesale & Retail and Super Save.
She enjoyed needlework, gardening, caring for her beloved dogs, exploring Montana and the West Coast and spending time with her extended family and her many close friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents Andreas and Wilhelmina; by her sisters Martha Viegut, Marie Punke, Ida and Rita Hirning; and by her brothers Otto, Ed, John and Irvin Hirning.
She is a beloved Aunt to many nieces and nephews and will be greatly missed.
Funeral service at Grace United Methodist Church, Friday, April 5, 2019, at 1 p.m.