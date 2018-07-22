MISSOULA — Lillian June Kostelecky (Johnson) devoted mother and caregiver.
Our dearest and beloved Lillian June Kostelecky (affectionately known as Grammy) passed peacefully on July 2, 2018, in Missoula, Montana.
Lillian was born June 28, 1928, in Conrad, Montana, to William and Delma Lake. Lillian grew up in Mission Valley, mainly Polson, Montana, where she went to school and graduated in 1945. She often told stories of walking or riding her brothers' horse to school in the many feet of snow.
Lillian was then married to Frank Johnson for 25 years where she would raise the kids and help cook in the logging camps in the summers where Frank was logging. The family moved from St. Ignatius to Alberton and then finally to Frenchtown.
Lillian went on to remarry, own a bar in Florence and then later move to Lake Havasu.
Grammy was known for the great care in which she took care of her family and in fact could remember the dates of everyone's birthday, right up until the end. She helped raise grandchildren in both Frenchtown and Washington, enjoyed gardening and canning, was an avid reader and excelled in quilting and making clothes for herself and family. Always a merry soul, she'll be remembered with a beer in her hand and a smile on her face and maybe a dance...if you were lucky!
Lillian was proceeded in death by both her parents, all of her siblings; Orral, Irene, Eldon, and LaVerl (Bill). Lillian was also proceeded in death by husbands Frank Johnson, Mickey Everett, and Godfrey Kostelecky.
Lillian is survived by her three children Carol Boyer, Bob Johnson, and Ernie Johnson (Kathy); twelve grandchildren Joe Boyer, Gina Barnett (Harry), Wendy Herrera (Bud), Stefanie Patel (Amar), and Emery Boyer, Chris Johnson (Cassie), Shawn Johnson (Emilee), Zane Johnson, Aimee Jackson (Kevin), Mandy Burton (Brent), Justin Johnson (Christine), Josh Johnson (Sky), and many numerous and precious great/great, great grandchildren as well as nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life service will be held on August 4, 2018, at Ninepipes Lodge at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted at the service. For more details and to RSVP, please go to facebook.com/events/659085177774972/ or search Facebook for celebration of life for Lillian Kostelecky.