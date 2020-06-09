MISSOULA — Lillian M. Taylor passed away April 28, 2020 at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Lillian was born in Corvallis on April 20, 1932 to John and Elizabeth Roth. Lillian’s father nicknamed her Peti at a young age which stuck with her for the rest of her life. She was the youngest of seven children.
Lillian received her education in Corvallis and later moved to Missoula where she met and married her husband, Louis Dale Taylor. They had a very happy marriage of 69 years. Lillian’s working years were spent at American Dental in Missoula. Lillian and Dale eventually built a cabin on Flathead Lake where they entertained family and friends for many years. She was a member of the First Lutheran Church in Missoula where she regularly attended church services. Lillian enjoyed cooking for her family and others. She was an excellent cook and she herself loved food. She was constantly teased about her love of food. Lillian and her husband were avid gardeners growing many vegetables, some of which they canned. Having grown up in the Bitterroot Valley working in the beet fields she learned how to can beets and hers were fabulous. Lillian was known as an immaculate housekeeper as well. One of Lillian’s favorite experiences was daily coffee gatherings at Paul’s with family and friends which she enjoyed immensely. She also had a very special relationship with her niece, Gladys Magstadt.
Lillian was preceded in death by her husband, Louis Dale Taylor; four sisters, Verna, Martha, Lydia, and Mabel; and two brothers, Ed and Ernest. She is survived by her daughter, Linda Garberg of Bozeman; her step-son, Bud Taylor of Richland, Washington; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Lillian will be missed by many. Rest in Peace, Lillian.
A memorial service will be planned at a later date due to the coronavirus, a notice for which will be posted in the Missoulian.
