Lillian M. Taylor

Lillian received her education in Corvallis and later moved to Missoula where she met and married her husband, Louis Dale Taylor. They had a very happy marriage of 69 years. Lillian’s working years were spent at American Dental in Missoula. Lillian and Dale eventually built a cabin on Flathead Lake where they entertained family and friends for many years. She was a member of the First Lutheran Church in Missoula where she regularly attended church services. Lillian enjoyed cooking for her family and others. She was an excellent cook and she herself loved food. She was constantly teased about her love of food. Lillian and her husband were avid gardeners growing many vegetables, some of which they canned. Having grown up in the Bitterroot Valley working in the beet fields she learned how to can beets and hers were fabulous. Lillian was known as an immaculate housekeeper as well. One of Lillian’s favorite experiences was daily coffee gatherings at Paul’s with family and friends which she enjoyed immensely. She also had a very special relationship with her niece, Gladys Magstadt.