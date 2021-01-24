Lillian Maxine Holt Hammond

After graduation she went to work at the old Missoula Public library as a librarian. She loved that job but quit to be a stay-at-home mom. During those years she worked every spring for her mother at Holt’s Greenhouse, preparing for the annual bedding plant season. Maxine had a green thumb and grew beautiful flower gardens. She especially loved lilies and always had a bouquet in our home. She and her mother also sold flowers every summer at the Missoula Farmer’s Market.

In 1979 Maxine and Al moved to Flathead Lake and built a cabin first and then a home next door. After the home was built, they turned the cabin into a Bed and Breakfast, which they operated for seven years. New friends from around the United States were made due to this venture. After they grew tired of cooking and cleaning, Maxine turned the B&B into a quilt shop. She sold many beautiful quilts created by her, her mother and their friends. She also worked at the Polson Library, enjoying her job and the good friends she made there.