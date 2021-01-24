MISSOULA - Our mom, Lillian Maxine Holt Hammond, died on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, of complications from COPD. That afternoon was unseasonably warm and lovely, and she made her transition gently. She worked hard all week taking her leave with loving support every step of the way. Thank you to all who cared for her and us during that time.
Maxine was born in St. Ignatius on Oct. 21, 1931, to Clarence “Smoky” and Lily Holt. They moved from a house on Ravalli Hill to Missoula when she was two. She grew up on Eighth street off Russell street in an area that was at that time open fields. Maxine was a scrappy little kid who held her own with the best of them. The best of them being her two older brothers who taught her at a young age to look after herself. She liked to tell the story of the time her brother, Leonard, broke her doll dishes, prompting her oldest brother Lawrence to bend Leonard’s trumpet in half. All this culminated with Leonard busting the headlights out of Lawrence’s car.
Maxine attended Franklin Grade school and graduated from Missoula County High school. In the middle of her high school years, her dad enrolled her at Sacred Heart Academy as he was frustrated with her habit of skipping school and sitting in the lobby of the Florence Hotel, reading her beloved books all afternoon. This changed when she met our dad, Albin, at a Moose Club dance at the age of 16. He impressed upon her the importance of a high school diploma. Impressed with him, she returned to Missoula County High School to graduate, making both her parents, herself and Al proud. Maxine and Al were married for 63 years until his passing in 2015. She missed him terribly.
After graduation she went to work at the old Missoula Public library as a librarian. She loved that job but quit to be a stay-at-home mom. During those years she worked every spring for her mother at Holt’s Greenhouse, preparing for the annual bedding plant season. Maxine had a green thumb and grew beautiful flower gardens. She especially loved lilies and always had a bouquet in our home. She and her mother also sold flowers every summer at the Missoula Farmer’s Market.
In 1979 Maxine and Al moved to Flathead Lake and built a cabin first and then a home next door. After the home was built, they turned the cabin into a Bed and Breakfast, which they operated for seven years. New friends from around the United States were made due to this venture. After they grew tired of cooking and cleaning, Maxine turned the B&B into a quilt shop. She sold many beautiful quilts created by her, her mother and their friends. She also worked at the Polson Library, enjoying her job and the good friends she made there.
Maxine was a talented knitter, seamstress, quilter and cook. She was drawn to bright colors and our kitchen in Missoula was painted purple with vibrant wallpaper. Along with being drawn to bright colors, she also had a colorful vocabulary, which she would unleash if one of us or our friends were stepping out of line. It wasn’t uncommon for her to tell us to “go play on the freeway.” One never had to wonder what she was thinking as she was always straightforward. She had a playful sense of humor and enjoyed friendly banter. Maxine was very empathetic and generous. She was a good listener and cared about the concerns and interests of others. Animals held a special place in her heart and she and our dad helped many a stray cat or dog.
Maxine was preceded in death by her husband Albin; parents, Smoky and Lily Holt; brother Lawrence and his wife Georgia and brother Leonard and his wife Ramona. She is survived by daughter Aprille and son-in-law Chris Autio; son Shaun; son Jon and his wife Carolina and their son Martin, as well as numerous nieces and nephews and many good friends.
A private memorial will be held outdoors this spring when all the trees are in bloom and the weather is nice. She would have liked that.