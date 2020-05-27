Lillis L. "Manshadow" Waylett

In recognition of his community involvement, IBM granted him an 18 month paid leave of absence to return to his reservation to work on economic assistance for his fellow tribal members of his tribe, the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes of the Flathead Indian Reservation in Montana (CSKT). While there, he was able to introduce and have enacted the first and only commercial code for any Indian tribe, (Ordinance 54-A). This enabled any tribal member to organize and charter a corporation within the tribe, rather than with the state outside its boundaries. When the ordinance received a passing vote of the council, Manshadow immediately filed a charter for Mountain Chief Corporation which was the first Indian Commercial corporation ever registered.

While there, his achievements also included arranging free formal training for tribal members in merchandising, hotel/motel management and acquisition, and training on modern machines and devises. He is listed as the original holder of the US Tariff for interstate shipment of teepee poles. Before leaving to rejoin IBM, he was brought into the planning of another major tribal development put together by council members Joe McDonald and Bearhead Swaney, a tribal community college. With these two good friends, he took the time to evaluate, prepare, and organize the many forms and materials to apply for the federal assistance to create a new Indian College. As council members, Joe and Bearhead were not allowed to sign or endorse any such application for federal monies. Waylett became the “official” signer for the proposed institution as the “college president”. When his leave was due to end, Waylett appointed Joe McDonald president of the college where he later retired as the head of the highest ranked Indian College in America.