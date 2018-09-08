MISSOULA — Lilly Ryan, formerly of Anaconda, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 4 in Missoula.
Lilly Marion Kasseroler and her twin, Lena Mary were born to Austrian immigrants, Karl and Fortunata “Anna” (Lozzer) Kasseroler on Aug. 12, 1916, in Polson. Lilly and Lena were constant companions. After completing school, Lilly married Harold Halverson. Their son, George, was born in 1933. Sadly, Harold passed away in 1935.
Lilly moved to Anaconda to work at Montana State Hospital (Warm Springs) where she made lifelong friends. Lilly fell in love with Anaconda. Her spunk, resilience and sense of humor were well suited for the Smelter City. She married Ed Ryan on June 14, 1941. They raised their children Carl (Butch) and Patty on Alder Street. She loved the tight knit Goosetown neighborhood and welcomed everyone, especially children, in their home. Lilly went to great lengths and sacrifice to be sure her family had everything they needed and wanted. She and Ed were more than grandparents, they were best buddies, protectors, occasional accomplices and alibi witnesses when the kids found themselves in trouble with their parents.
We will miss Grandma Lilly most when the lilacs bloom and Flathead cherries are ripe for picking.
Lilly was preceded in death by her parents, her husbands Harold and Ed, beloved siblings, twin Lena, Anna, Rena, Tony and Charlie, infant grandson, Sean Ryan and daughter-in-law, Joyce Halverson.
Those who will treasure her memory are her children George Halverson, Butch (Penney) Penney Ryan and Patty (Joe) Guiberson, grandchildren Geret (Dean) Chrestenson, Ryan (Jill) Guiberson, Donnie (Emily) Guiberson, Jeanne (Dave) Joscelyn, Heidi Halverson and Steve Torcoletti, Ken Halverson, Tom Halverson, Beau Ryan and Jesse Ryan. Great grandchildren Emma, Lucy, Molly, Kate, Lilla and Keltie Guiberson, Megan and Nick Chrestenson, Eric, Wesley and Nick Joscelyn, Dylan and Leigh Torcoletti and Aleah Ryan; great great granddaughters Seeley and Yarra Lilly. She also had lasting bonds with nieces and nephews Ellen (Dick) Larson, Joanne Kregosky, Jack Weber, Joe Kanthack and their families.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 11 at St. Peter’s Church in Anaconda. Interment will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Peter’s Church Restoration Fund, 217 W. Pennsylvania, Anaconda, MT 59711 or Missoula Food Bank, 1720 Wyoming St., Missoula, MT 59801 or a charity that touches your heart. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at whitesittfuneralhome.com.