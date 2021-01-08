Linda D. Bair

ANNA, Texas — Linda D. (McKinney) Bair passed away on Dec. 18, 2020, at the age of 75, at her home in Anna, Texas, after a two year battle with cancer. Linda was born in Missoula in 1945 to Johanna and Troy McKinney, where she was raised with five siblings. She graduated from Sacred Heart Academy in 1963 and worked at St. Patrick Hospital while attending classes.

Linda started working for Farmers Insurance in 1975 in Missoula and moved around the country with her husband, Ted Bair, as they were promoted in the company to Utah, New Mexico, California, Ohio and Texas. Once they retired, they moved to Wyoming to be near family and finally moved back to Texas in their final years to be near their youngest grandchild.

Linda was a kind hearted woman who found loving, lasting friends and great adventures in every state they traveled, worked and lived. Linda was an avid foodie, crafter and DIY enthusiast. She baked, decorated cakes, crocheted, knitted, sewed, and painted ceramics. Her creativity was endless especially for holidays and special occasions.