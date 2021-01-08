Linda D. Bair

ANNA, Texas — Linda D. (McKinney) Bair passed away on Dec. 18, 2020, at the age of 75, at her home in Anna, Texas, after a two year battle with cancer. Linda was born in Missoula in 1945 to Johanna and Troy McKinney, where she was raised with five siblings. She graduated from Sacred Heart Academy in 1963 and worked at St. Patrick Hospital while attending classes.
Linda started working for Farmers Insurance in 1975 in Missoula and moved around the country with her husband, Ted Bair, as they were promoted in the company to Utah, New Mexico, California, Ohio and Texas. Once they retired, they moved to Wyoming to be near family and finally moved back to Texas in their final years to be near their youngest grandchild.
Linda was a kind hearted woman who found loving, lasting friends and great adventures in every state they traveled, worked and lived. Linda was an avid foodie, crafter and DIY enthusiast. She baked, decorated cakes, crocheted, knitted, sewed, and painted ceramics. Her creativity was endless especially for holidays and special occasions.
Linda was preceded in death by her husband, Ted Bair, and her parents, Johanna and Troy McKinney (Missoula). She is survived by her daughter, Shellie, husband Terry and granddaughter, Xena Wallace (Texas), stepson, Theodore "Smokey," wife Christian, and grandsons Theodore and Elijah, wife Amberlyn and great-grandbaby (on the way) Bair (Idaho), and stepdaughter Honey, husband Jeff and granddaughter Rebecca Trevathan (Texas). She is also survived by her siblings Ronald McKinney, Daniel McKinney, Debora McKinney, Brenda and husband Kerry Fuss, and Carol and husband Neal Maier, along with many nieces and nephews. Linda’s loving spirit will be missed by so many friends and family.
A memorial to celebrate Linda’s life will be held at a later date to due to current health concerns. The family would like to thank everyone for the condolences and shared memories of a life well lived and ask that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to your local animal rescue in Linda’s name in honor of her love and passion for dogs.