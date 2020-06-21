× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GREELEY, Colorado — Linda Downing Beck, 67, of Hamilton passed away at her daughter's home in Greeley, Colorado of natural causes on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in the loving care of friends and family.

She was born March 17, 1953 in Boulder, Colorado to Robert R. & Jean (Gilhams) Downing. She lived in Boulder from 1953-1966 and then moved to Fort Collins, where she resided until 2004. She graduated from Fort Collins High School and went on to take general studies classes at Colorado State University before moving to Hamilton.

She worked at a stock brokerage firm and County Cork Restaurant, where she met her husband, Terry Dean Beck. They married in 1996 in Estes Park, Colorado. They co-owned NorthStar Home Inspections in Montana until his death on Jan. 1, 2019.

Linda’s hobbies included cooking, growing & decorating gourds, southwestern art, and gardening. She was a gifted listener and a devoted mother, wife, sister, grandmother, and friend. She truly never met a stranger.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Terry Beck and her parents, Robert & Jean Downing.