× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MISSOULA — Linda June Novakovitch, 73, passed away due to cancer, Sunday, April 26, 2020, at her home surrounded by family. She was born July 23, 1946, in Missoula to Russell and Zola Mayden. She was employed at T&W Chevrolet, Bitterroot Motors, Missoula County Courthouse, and Denny Menholt as a Title Clerk, all her life and a dam Good One.

Linda enjoyed the outdoors camping and fishing. She also enjoyed socializing a lot with many friends.

She is preceded by her parents Russell and Zola Mayden, aunt June and uncle Jack Carns.

Linda is survived by her loving husband Larry; daughters Kimberlee (Eric) Fuller, LeeAnn (Chris) Schmidt-Novakovitch, and Jennifer Novakovitch; sister Mary Bennett; grandsons Justin, Tyler, and Josh; granddaughters Ciara, Jourdyn, Nikki, and Allie; great grandson Corbin and several brother in-laws, aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Due to the current Coronavirus situation a service will be held later in the summer.

We would like to thank Partners Hospice In Home Care and all its staff, they are amazing.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Partners Hospice In Home Care 2687 Palmer St. Suite B Missoula, MT 59808

To plant a tree in memory of Linda Novakovitch as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.