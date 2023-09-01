Linda K. Pfau

Stevensville—Linda K. Pfau passed away peacefully in her home on August 24th, 2023.

Linda was born March 2, 1948 to Elizabeth and Roy Daniels. She is the great granddaughter of Nora and James Luby, pioneer homesteaders in the Bitterroot, who became good friends with Father Ravalli.

She spent her childhood in Stevensville and some summers at West Fork Ranger Station, where her father was Assistant Ranger. She spent hours petting and watching the pack mules, getting to know the cooks, lookout attendants and others who worked at the station.

She graduated from Stevensville High School in 1966, and one month later entered the radiologic technology school at the University of Oregon in Portland. She graduated 24 months later as Student of The Year. Returning to Stevensville, she began an enjoyable 45 year career in X-ray at various hospitals and clinics in Montana.

In 1969, she married Jack Pfau and they made their home south of Stevensville, where Jack operated a feed mill and farm with both his father and brother. This was Linda’s first introduction to farm life, which she loved and is where they raised their two sons, Jason and Dale.

Linda loved being with her friends, enjoying BBQ’s, cards, golf, fishing, wildlife viewing and traveling. She loved the ocean and spent a month on the Oregon coast after Jack passed away, in 2019.

Linda was blessed with one grandson, Jalen, with whom she spent many summers traveling to Oregon, Washington, South Dakota, Canada and all around Montana. These are the memories she would never forget.

In 2020, Linda was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer but she was determined to live life to the fullest. She continued to golf, travel, play cards and get together with friends. She started marking things off her bucket list, which included biking the Hiawatha, getting a tattoo, riding a roller-coaster, cruising the British Isles and flying to a remote grizzly bear habitat in Alaska.

Linda was preceded in death by her husband, Jack, her parents, her brother Bob and sister-in-law, Phyllis, sister-in-law Geraldine Hill and brothers-in-law George Pfau and Mike Ralls. She is survived by her sons, Jason, Billings, MT, Dale (Amy), Tampa, FL, grandson Jalen (Brianna), Stevensville, MT, sister-in-law Mary Ralls, Stevensville, MT, brother-in-law Jim Pfau (Pat), Stevensville, MT, and many nieces, nephews, and several cousins.

Her family would like to thank the staff at the Montana Cancer Center, especially Dr. Sarah Scott, along with the staff and nurses with Partners In Home care, for their excellent care.

They would also like to thank all of the friends and family who have helped and supported her over the years.

Services will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church on Tuesday, September 5th at 11:00am. Interment at St. Mary’s cemetery, for close friends and family, immediately following service with reception to follow at St. Mary’s Family Center.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Historic St. Mary’s Mission or to the donor’s choice. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.whitesittfuneralhome.com